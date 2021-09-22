Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT launched in India, expanding the company’s EV portfolio

After launching the Audi e-tron in India a few months ago, the German carmaker has launched the e-tron GT and the RS e-tron GT for ₹1.79 crore and ₹2.04 crore respectively. The e-Tron models make it to Indian shores merely months after its global debut.

By:September 22, 2021 12:44 PM
Audi has expanded its EV offerings in India by launching the Audi e-tron GT and the RS e-tron GT. The new e-tron GT variants made their global debut a few months ago and are now on sale in India for ₹1.79 crore and ₹2.04 crore respectively.

The Audi e-tron GT variants get a sculpted body with the signature e-Tron panel, 20-inch wheels, Matrix LED Headlamps with Laser and dynamic light sequencing, honeycomb-patterned radiator grille, rear diffuser, active spoiler, fixed Panoramic Glass roof with an optional carbon roof, and more. The Audi e-tron GT and RS Gt get Tungsten Carbide brake callipers, adaptive air suspension, launch control, quattro technology with a differential lock, and an acoustic sound generator amongst other features.

The Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT are available in nine exterior colours – Ibis white, Ascari blue, Daytona grey, Floret silver, Kemora grey, Mythos black, Suzuka grey, Tactics green and Tango red.

The interior gets Audi’s virtual cockpit, flat-bottomed steering wheel, foldable rear seats, leather upholstery, a 12.3-inch infotainment system with a 16-speaker system, and more. Standard safety features include Lane Departure Warning system and cruise control.

Powering the Audi e-Tron GT is a 93 kWh battery that produces 530 horsepower and 630 Nm of torque. Audi claims that the motor is capable of helping the car accelerate from 0–100km/h in 4.1 seconds flat and has a range of 388–500 km with the WLTP combined . The RS e-Tron GT on the other hand gets the same motor in a different state of tune that makes 646 horsepower and 830 Nm of torque. This helps the car accelerate from 0–100km/h in 3.3 seconds with a range of 401–481 km with WLTP combined.

Speaking of charging, the e-tron GT variants are compatible up to 270 kW DC charging. With the 270 kW DC fast charger, the German carmaker claims that the e-tron GT variants can recharge up to 80% in 22.5 minutes. Also, Audi will offer a battery warranty of eight years or 160,000 km, whichever is earlier.

