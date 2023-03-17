Audi closes 2022 fiscal on a high with revenue up 16.4 percent

The Audi Group has closed the 2022 fiscal year with revenue rising 16.4 percent to Rs 5.3 lakh crore (61.8 billion Euros) while the operating profit soared to 40 percent to an all-time high of Rs. 56,000 crore (7.6 billion Euros). According to Audi, the operating margin rose from last year’s 10.4 percent to 12.2 percent, and net cash flow reached Rs. 32,000 crore (4.8 billion Euros), the second-highest figure in the company’s history.

As per Audi Group, the key drivers of this year’s strong financial performance included consistent crisis management in a year marked by overlapping global challenges, a good price position, and strong results from the Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati brands. 2022 also saw a sharp increase in the number of fully electric models delivered. In 2023, Audi will launch the largest product campaign in the company’s history, starting with the future Q6 e-tron model series. It will be the first electric model based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE).

Persistent, strong growth in electric vehicles

In 2022, the Audi Group saw growth in deliveries of fully electric models. With an increase of around 44 percent in deliveries of fully electric cars (118,196 vehicles). The persistent, strong demand for electric vehicles means the share of fully electric vehicles delivered rose from 4.8 percent in the previous year to 7.2 percent. With the launch of the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), Audi is emphasizing its commitment to becoming the leading provider of connected, fully electric premium mobility. Developed together with Porsche, the platform is a key component for expanding Audi’s global range of electric cars. The future Q6 e-tron model series, the Group’s first production model to be based on the PPE, will be unveiled in the second half of 2023.