Audi charging service: Unrestricted mobility in 27 European countries

Audi has announced that it will stop manufacturing internal combustion engine models by 2023. By 2026 every new Audi that is developed will be fully electric as the carmaker charges ahead to become the world’s leading provider of sustainable, premium mobility.

Audi said “it is our one-stop shop for EV charging, allowing drivers to charge conveniently and reliably almost anywhere in Europe”.

The new Audi charging service will start on January 1, 2023, in 27 countries, including the UK, and will be expanded over the course of the year. It offers access to approximately 400,000 charging points across the continent, operated by more than 800 different charge point operators including roughly 1,900 high-performance chargers from IONITY.

For its new charging offering, Audi is cooperating with Volkswagen Group Charging GmbH and its Elli brand. The Audi e-tron Charging Service, which was launched four years ago after the introduction of Audi’s first fully electric model, will be replaced and new customers as well as drivers of current Audi models will switch to the new service with a choice of three different tariffs – basic, plus & pro.

Customers will be able to charge at competitive rates from day one and for those who purchase a fully electric vehicle, Audi will take care of the base fee for the pro tariff for the first year.

The pro tariff is aimed primarily at EV drivers who frequently have to charge on the road. In the UK, the monthly base fee is £12.95, but drivers are offered a lower price of £0.35 per kilowatt hour at AC charging points and £0.43 at fast DC charging points. Recharging on the IONITY is even more attractive with the pro tariff costing only £0.31 per kilowatt hour.

The location of compatible charging points on the Audi charging service is integrated into the vehicle’s MMI (Multi Media Interface) and in the myAudi app, which can be used to send a pre-planned route to the car.

Within the myAudi app customers can manage the complete Audi contract and even switch to a different tariff if necessary.