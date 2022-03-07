Audi Approved Plus Pre-Owned Car Outlet Opened In Mumbai West

Audi announced the inauguration of a new Audi Approved Plus facility in the suburbs of Mumbai. Spread over 2000 square feet, the showroom will cater to the rising demand for pre-owned luxury cars in the suburbs of Mumbai and the nearby areas.

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced the inauguration of a new Audi Approved Plus facility in the suburbs of Mumbai. The Audi Approved Plus is spread across 2000 sq. ft. The new showroom will cater to the rising demand for pre-owned luxury cars in the suburbs of Mumbai and the nearby areas.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are fully geared to expand our retail presence of Audi Approved Plus facilities in 2022. Just a few weeks ago, we inaugurated a new pre-owned car facility in South Mumbai, and today, we are adding another one in Mumbai West.”

He added, “These new facilities will cater to the rising demand for pre-owned luxury cars in Mumbai as more individuals progress and want to seek an upgraded driving experience. Audi Approved Plus forms an important part of our overall business strategy and we will soon expand to many more cities in 2022.”

Every Audi pre-owned vehicle displayed and sold at Audi Approved Plus showrooms undergo mechanical, bodywork, interior and electrical inspections at 300+ multi-point checks and thorough multiple-level quality checks along with a full on-road test to ensure customers’ peace of mind while buying the car.

Under the Audi Approved Plus programme, Audi India offers 24×7 Roadside Assistance and complete vehicle history before purchase. Additionally, customers can also avail easy financing and insurance benefits through the programme.

Commenting on the occasion, Gautam Modi, Dealer Principal, Audi Mumbai West said “We share a long and fruitful relationship with the Audi brand and are glad to take our partnership forward with the opening of Audi Approved Plus showroom in Mumbai West. We are very happy to continue our partnership with the Audi brand with a pre-owned car showroom. We look forward to welcoming customers to our new showroom.”