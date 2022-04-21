Atul partners with Valeo and Honda Power Pack Energy to develop EVs with Battery Swapping Solution

Atul Greentech Private Limited (AGPL), a subsidiary of Atul Auto Limited, has joined hands with Valeo and Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited to develop electric vehicles (EVs) with battery swapping solutions. By collaborating with these companies, Atul Greentech will be developing the prototype version of its cargo and passenger three-wheelers. AGPL’s prototype will be equipped with Honda Mobile Power Pack e: Swap (swappable battery pack) and Valeo’s powertrain system.

AGPL would launch the e-vehicle after the successful completion of field trials. It is worth mentioning that since Atul Auto is listed on the Indian Stock exchanges, the company has notified the same information to NSE (National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, Mumbai) as well. Thanks to this announcement, Atul Auto’s share witnessed a jump of around 12 per cent today (i.e. on April 21, 2022) and while filing the story, it is trading at Rs 206.15 apiece.

Atul Greentech Private Limited (AGPL) is engaged in designing and developing innovative solutions for last-mile electric mobility for both domestic as well as export markets. Over the last couple of years, AGPL has developed automotive-grade fixed thermal battery solutions, Battery Management Systems and Vehicle Telematics Solutions.

Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt. Ltd. is a fully owned subsidiary of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Japan. It has recently announced to begin battery sharing service in India starting with electric three-wheelers. Valeo is a technology company that will provide its 48V integrated compact electric powertrain system along with the Powertrain Control Unit for Atul’s upcoming cargo and passenger three-wheeler that is expected to be launched in India soon.