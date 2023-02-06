ATS to invest Rs 220 crore for new technology centre in Telangana Mobility Valley

Automotive Test Systems (ATS), an engineering service provider to the automotive industry, in collaboration with its technical partner TUV Rheinland, a global player in testing and certification having presence in more than 60 countries is planning to set up an automotive technology centre and proving ground facility at the Telengana Mobility Valley (TMV).

A special purpose vehicle is being set up for the project which will also be supported by strategic investors. The company plans to invest an estimated Rs 220 crore towards the project.

The MoU was signed today in Hyderabad between Automotive Test Systems represented by Ramanathan Srinivasan, MD, Managing Director, ATS; Dr. Mathias Schubert, Executive VP – Mobility, TUV Rheinland Germany; Rajendra Bandal, Regional Field Manager, Mobility India Middle East and Africa, VP, TUV Rheinland India, and the Telangana government represented by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to the government and Commissioner of Industrial Promotion.

The new technical centre will be spread across 125 acres and will focus on current and emerging technologies like EV, CAV , Hydrogen and Fuel cells among others. The company is also evaluating to house various test tracks to measure vehicle dynamics and ADAS features and laboratories for battery testing, cells, vehicle components, electric motors, e-axles, SIL, HIL, DIL Simulators and VIL among others in phases.