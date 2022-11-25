ATS partners TUV Rheinland for testing and homlogation services in India

Delhi-headquartered premiere testing agency ATM (Automotive Test Systems) has signed an MoU with Germany’s TUV Rheinland, a leading provider of technical services worldwide.

As per the understanding, TUV Rheinland as a Global Product Certification company will extend its International Testing and Certification support to ATS through TUV Rheinland India.

ATS will be considered a ‘Preferred Partner’ and will provide various services like identification of standards, directives and requirements for projects; identification of country-specific regulatory requirements for projects; identifying the critical path to certification; extend services of all the other fields to ATS in which TUV Rheinland India is active.

This will enable TUV Rheinland to utilise ATS’ strength in India. In addition as part of its preferred testing lab, it will further enable regular verification and/or assessment of ATS facilities for compliance of country-specific regulatory requirements; use ATS facilities for pre-compliance needs of TUV Rheinland India customers with prior approval of TUV Rheinland India customers; use ATS facilities for all the automotive and other domain-related compliance/certifications needs of TUV Rheinland India customers with prior approval of TUV Rheinland India customers. Use ATS services for consulting on product testing and certification as needed for TUV Rheinland India customers. Support ATS in providing Product Certification for ATS customers based on witness tests carried out in ATS labs.

The testing agency will consider TUV Rheinland India as ‘Preferred Certification body’ in the territory and will allow TUV Rheinland India to access all the relevant technical information and the required test equipment related to the products extended for testing and certification.