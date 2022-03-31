ATMA Elects Satish Sharma As Chairman And Gaganjot Singh As Vice Chairman

The Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA) has elected Satish Sharma, President (Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and Wholetime Director, Apollo Tyres Ltd, as its new chairman and Gaganjot Singh, President, Michelin Africa, India and the Middle East (AIM) Region as its Vice-Chairman.

ATMA was set up in 1975, representing the tyre industry. ATMA members include Apollo Tyres, Bridgestone India, Ceat, Continental India, Goodyear India, JK Tyre & Industries, Michelin, MRF and TVS Tyres.

In his role with Apolo Tyres, Satish Sharma oversees manufacturing, sales and marketing, and customer relations for the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa regions.

Gaganjot has held various leadership positions in finance, sales, and commercial roles across Asia, Africa and Europe with Michelin. He has been with Michelin for 10 years.