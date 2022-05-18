Ather Grid, a leading electric two-wheeler fast-charging network has signed an MoU with Magenta ChargeGrid, a leading EV charging player to install Ather Grid for electric two-wheelers across locations in the country.

The partnership will give Ather access to Magenta ChargeGrid’s multiple locations across India aiming, which will help accelerate the pace of expansion of public charging networks and help drive the adoption of EVs in India.

At present, Magenta ChargeGrid is expanding its charging network to 35-40 cities in India with a target to set up a network of around 11,000 chargers by end-FY2023. This partnership with Magenta ChargeGrid will give Ather Grid access to premium locations across Tier I, Tier II, and Tier III cities and highways in India while providing wider coverage for EV customers.

Nilay Chandra, VP – Charging Infrastructure and Marketing, Ather Grid said “We understand that the growth and expansion of reliable charging infrastructure are critical to facilitate the adoption of EVs in India. The charging infrastructure category is fast evolving, and we understand that collaboration with other charge point operators at this stage will help the industry grow at an exponential scale. We will continue to lead the shaping of this industry with strategic partnerships on locations, connector standard collaborations, and working with the government on policy formulation.”

Speaking about the association, Maxson Lewis, founder, and MD, Magenta said, “This collaborative approach with Ather Energy, shall further our vision and allow consumers to access our network of smart and safe charging stations across the country and encourage a seamless EV adoption. This partnership approach will not just help Ather and other OEM players to rapidly scale their network but also help them to optimise the investment required.”

Ather has partnered with charging operators like Zeon Charging and retail partners like Decathlon, Cafe Coffee Day, Blue Tokai, and 15 other brands. At present, it has installed more than 330 fast-charging Ather Grid Points across 35 cities in the country. In the next 3 years, Ather plans to install 5,000 fast chargers across India, and these strategic partnerships are progressive steps towards the goal.