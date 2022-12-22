Ather Energy strengthens footprint in Orissa; opens two new outlets

Ather Energy, India’s electric scooter manufacturer, inaugurates its first experience centre – Ather Space, in Patia, Bhubaneshwar, and Cuttack, Orissa. The new outlet opened in association with Jyote Motors, will focus on accelerating EV adoption and fulfilling the demand for the new and improved Gen-3.

The newly launched Gen 3 of the flagship Ather 450X and 450 Plus will be available for test rides and purchase at Ather Space.

Consumers from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack can now ride the Ather 450X and get an in-depth view of the product and its features before purchasing the vehicle. They can also book test ride slots on Ather Energy’s website prior to visiting the experience centre.

Nilay Chandra, Vice President – Scooter Business, Ather Energy, said, “Since the past couple of months, we have been expanding at a rapid pace, launching 8-10 new Experience Centres on average every month. For Ather, a state such as Odisha, where around 80 percent of vehicles are two-wheelers, looks very promising. “

Devjyoti Patnaik, Director, Jyote Motors (Energy) said “Rooted in the concept of creating value, Jyote has been delighting millions with first of its kind automobile offerings. It is with pride that we extend our wings and get associated with Ather Energy as we strive to put Odisha on wheels.”

The company has already installed 07 fast-charging points, Ather Grids, in the state to alleviate charging anxiety and plans to add 18 more across the cities to strengthen its charging network.

Ather Energy also supports customers with the installation of home charging systems in their flats and buildings. Currently, Ather Energy has installed 700+ Ather Grids across the country.

With a larger battery pack of 3.7 kWh, broader rear-view mirrors, and wider tires, the new Ather Gen 3 electric scooters provide improved performance. The enhanced true range of the new Ather 450X Gen 3 and 450Plus Gen 3 is 105 km and 85 km, respectively. The scooter also has a 7.0-inch touchscreen interface, front and rear disc brakes with regen, 12-inch alloy wheels, telescopic suspension, and a belt drive system.