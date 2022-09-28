Ather Energy opens first experience centre in Kolkata 

Electric scooter manufacturer, Ather Energy inaugurated its experience centre in Kolkata. The Ather Space will retail the newly launched Ather 450X Gen 3 and Ather 450 Plus Gen 3. This will be Ather Energy’s second experience centre in the state after Siliguri.

Buoyed by strong demand for EV scooters in the country, Ather Energy has surged ahead, registering over 25 percent quarter-on-quarter growth over the past year. The first EC in Kolkata is aimed at catering to the growing demand for Ather scooters in the state.

According to Ather, the experience centre in Kolkata was inaugurated in association with Steller Automobiles, will allow customers to purchase and test ride the Ather 450X and 450 Plus from a convenient location in the city.

Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “We have been trying to enter this market for a very long time but were awaiting the right partner, right location, and a right time. We are entering the market at the most auspicious time of the year and couldn’t be more glad about the timing.”

Shloke Sen, Managing Director, Stellar Automobiles, said “Ather came into the EV space with reliability, power, and a consumer-friendly approach, along with a start-up story that motivated entrepreneurs like me to try and get involved in the business and make a difference.

Ather Energy is one of the few OEMs that invest in charging infrastructure as well. There are currently 2 Ather Grids, Ather’s fast charging network, in Kolkata.

The company plans to add 8 to 10 more across the city to strengthen the charging network. Ather Energy also supports customers with the installation of home charging systems in their flats and buildings. Currently, Ather Energy has installed 350+ Ather Grids across the country.