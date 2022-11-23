Ather Energy inaugurates its new EV manufacturing facility in Hosur

Bengaluru-based EV start-up, Ather Energy, has inaugurated its new manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. This is the company’s second manufacturing unit in India that will help it meet the growing demand for its Ather 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters. Ather’s new facility is spread across 3,00,000 sq. ft. and will have an annual production capacity of 4,20,000 units per annum.

Ather Energy’s latest manufacturing facility will have two units. While one of them will be dedicated to battery production, the other will be used for vehicle assembly. The battery unit will have five assembly lines and the vehicle assembly will have two assembly lines. The entire state-of-the-art facility will have an installed capacity of 4,20,000 units, a significant jump from its current capacity of 1,20,000 units.

Speaking on the launch of the new plant, Swapnil Jain, Co-Founder & CTO, Ather Energy said, “Rapid scale-up is susceptible to quality issues and delivering safe and reliable products to our customers is our biggest priority while creating a vision for the plant. With deep investments and innovation done on processes and machines, this plant will help us to further strengthen our leadership in delivering quality vehicles.”

He added, “With our latest manufacturing facility at Hosur, Ather has set new benchmarks in quality at scale through manufacturing innovation in the EV industry. The new facility has been enabled with Industry 4.0 bringing together data from Testing & Simulation, Process (Industry 4.0), Field (connected vehicle) to deliver electric scooters with world-class quality. Currently, each scooter goes through more than 1,500 stringent tests to ensure its reliability and safety.”

Ather Energy plans to strengthen its retail operations by expanding to new markets. The EV maker aims to expand to 150 experience centres in 100 Indian cities by March 2023. It has also invested heavily in the charging infrastructure and recently achieved the milestone of installing 500 fast-charging stations across India. Ather plans to install 1,400 Ather grids by the end of FY23.