Ather Energy, BLive partner to drive EV adoption at these tourist destinations

Multi EV retail platform BLive and Ather Energy have announced a strategic partnership to drive EV adoption by building charging infrastructure across popular tourist destinations in India, starting with Goa. In this first-of-its-kind partnership, Ather Energy and BLive aim to build an ecosystem that aims to provide an easily accessible EV experience and also, charging infrastructure across the country. Under the said partnership, BLive will be setting up 5 charging stations for Ather Energy across Goa by the end of August and these will be named ‘BLive EV Zones’. Moreover, the start-up plans to strengthen its presence by setting up 15 charging stations across the state by the end of the year at prominent places. Apart from Goa, the said partnership will focus on setting up charging grids at tourist destinations like Coorg, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and more.

BLive will also be offering a first-hand Ather electric scooter experience and help customers with pre-booking and booking of the same through the BLive EV Store, which is a multi-brand online EV Store. BLive is also the official EV Tourism partner of Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) and the partnership is also taking place under the support of the latter. The company says that continuing its support towards sustainable tourism and EV adoption in Goa, ‘BLive EV zones’ will be set up across its associated hotels. Moreover, BLive states that it will be leveraging its existing partnerships with public and private players in the travel and hospitality industry to drive the Ather Grid roll-out across locations in the country.

BLive is currently present in 9 states across 15 locations in the country and is India’s first EV experience platform that offers experiential, guided tours on electric bikes. The start-up has also launched India’s first online EV marketplace offering some of the top brands of E-Cycles and E-Scooters. BLive EV Tours has completed over 15,000 eBike tours so far, across the 15 locations it is present in.