Astro Motors’ electric three-wheeler reaches highest motorable pass

Astro Navya, an electric three-wheeler, manufactured by Astro Motors, a Mumbai-based EV manufacturer has successfully set the record of reaching the world’s highest motorable road at Umling La Pass, located in Ladakh at 19,024 feet.



The electric cargo loader is powered by a 10.2 kWh battery and can carry up to 630 kgs with its top speed governed at 50kmph.



Backed by a team from Astro Motors, India’s first female B.E.S.T licensed driver Pratiksha Das achieved the feat.



Vitan Jagada, Founder, Astro Motors said, “Even the high altitude of the Ladakh region with thinner air and temperatures sub zero at 1pm did not impact the performance of the vehicle, so this is very encouraging as the drive was carried out with a full payload,”



“We have successfully mated a manual gearbox to an electric motor and synchronised the same to maximise the performance.”, he added.

Kunal Chandra, Co-founder, Astro Motors said, “Currently, EV sales comprise 2% of all automobile sales, up from less than 1% last year, and the government has set a target to increase this to 30% by 2030 opening up a US$206 Billion opportunity,”



“As per the current data, the adoption of 3 wheeler EVs has seen a YOY growth of 101.32% and with the help of the government backed FAME Policy there is a lot of incentive for people to switch to electric.”



Hardik Dhanak, Co-founder and industrial designer, Astro Navya said, “We tested Astro NAVYA on the toughest roads, under harshest weather conditions and roughest driving patterns,”



“So the final frontier of conquering the highest motorable road in the world without any difficulties or breakdowns was a milestone achievement for us and now we are extremely confident about our upcoming designs for future product launches.”