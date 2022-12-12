Aston Martin Lagonda appoints Andreas Bareis as President for Continental Europe region

British luxury marque brand Aston Martin Lagonda has appointed Andreas Bareis as the company’s Regional President for continental Europe effective immediately.

Bareis has more than 18 years of experience in the luxury and high-performance automotive sectors, having recently worked as a consultant to the British ultra-luxury manufacturer, supporting a range of projects including its European market strategy.

He will now lead Aston Martin’s sales, marketing and customer experience operations across Europe, taking over the responsibilities of Patrick Marinoff, who is leaving the company.

Bareis begin his career as a qualified mechanical engineer in Stuttgart before joining Mercedes-Benz. After moving to the UK, he led different operational and quality functions within the high-performance environment of Mercedes-Benz’s Formula One Powertrain Division before joining McLaren Automotive in 2012 following a spell with Lotus Cars.

As an Executive Director, Bareis was involved in McLaren’s future business strategy and direction, later relocating to the Middle East to oversee all the brand’s commercial operations across the Middle East and Africa, while also building up a new emerging market in Latin America, almost doubling sales volumes in his region within two and a half years as Managing Director.

In 2018 he returned to the UK to lead all Super Series product development activities as Vehicle Line Director, and later formalised the Global Aftersales function at McLaren as its own profit centre, using his market and product knowledge to build both customer satisfaction whilst maximising revenues for the business.

Amedeo Felisa, CEO, Aston Martin said: “When I became CEO earlier this year, I outlined a need for the business to enter a new phase of growth with a new leadership team and structure in place to ensure we deliver on our ambitious goals. As we seek to expand our market share, product offering and customer experience across key European markets, I believe that Andreas is the right person to lead that challenge, with his international cross-functional business experience across the ultra-luxury and high-performance automotive sectors. I would also like to extend thanks to Patrick Marinoff for all he has achieved whilst leading our European operations and wish him the very best for the future.”

Andreas Bareis said: “Over the last eight months, I have been impressed by the company’s vision for the future with an unrivalled product portfolio and unique brand positioning that I believe firmly resonates with luxury car buyers, especially in Europe. My strong focus will be growth in sales within the network, but equally importantly, driving further operational excellence through our aftersales and marketing interactions, to enhance our customer experience and satisfaction to match our brand ambitions.”

