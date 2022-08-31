Aston Martin appoints Greg Adams as Regional President for Japan and South Korea

British luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda is gearing up to strengthen its senior leadership in the Asia region and has appointed Greg Adams as the company’s new Regional President, Japan and South Korea.

Adams comes with over 30 years of experience in the global automotive industry in both North America and Asia. He joins the company from his previous position as Representative Director and President of Maserati Japan. During his career spread across three decades he has worked with Daimler Chrysler, Mitsubishi, Nissan and Ford, in addition to establishing and running Ferrari Japan and serving as the brand’s Head of Marketing & Brand Experience in North America. Prior to returning to Japan two years ago to oversee Maserati’s Japan business, Adams held electrification product strategy positions with international EV start-ups.

The appointment of a dedicated Regional President for Japan and South Korea, to be based in Tokyo, is part of Aston Martin’s strategic growth plans in Asia, with the brand seeking to capitalise on the region’s huge commercial potential and increasing consumer demand.

Amedeo Felisa, CEO, Aston Martin, said: “I believe that in collaboration with the global commercial team and Freda Wang, our Regional President of Greater China, Greg can play an important part in accelerating our plans in Asia, a region which holds a huge growth opportunity for Aston Martin.”

Aston Martin is witnessing one of the toughest periods ever, during the first half of 2022, the company reported a pre-tax loss of 285.4 million pounds (Rs 2,663 crore) in the first half of 2022, compared with a loss of 90.7 million pounds (Rs 846 crore) compared to same period last year.

The company’s Chairman Lawrence Stroll had said that the company was “handicapped by a shortage of chips, which left 350 DBX SUVs unfinished and stranded in limbo.”