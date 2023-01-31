Asia’s biggest Expo on connected, autonomous and EVs to be held on April 13-14 in Bengaluru

Asia’s biggest exhibition of connected, autonomous and electric vehicles, CAEV EXPO 2023, will be held on April 13 and 14 in KTPO (Karnataka Trade Promotion Organisation), Bengaluru.

Over the last six editions of connected and autonomous vehicle exhibitions and conferences, this platform has been instrumental in many industry partnerships, investments and acquisitions.

It has been a goto B2B expo platform for the CAEV ecosystem in India and this time the expo is also open to the general public who are connected, autonomous, and electric vehicle enthusiasts.

Over 5000 registered delegates and visitors, 150 exhibitors, and 60 speakers are expected to attend the event, which will consist of nine planned sessions wherein there will be various keynotes, lead talks and panel discussions discussing a variety of pressing issues and trends facing the automotive industry today, such as connected, autonomous, shared, electric, and smart mobility. Senior professionals from the CAEV ecosystem representing the private, non-profit, and public sectors are expected to participate in the event.

Speaking about his participation, GK Senthil, Chief Executive Officer, Toyota Connected India said, “We step into an era where connected mobility is not just a luxury but a priority for efficient transportation and an experience consumers crave for.

An expo like CAEV is a great platform for connecting the Indian ecosystem in the Connected Mobility space to help accelerate the advancements. I’d like to participate, share and learn about predictive & AI/ML-based technologies that provide contextual services for efficient, eco-friendly, convenient, and safe driving.

We are already seeing the transition globally and this will only exponentially grow in the Indian market.” “In this decade of challenge and transition for the automotive industry, CAEV EXPO 2023 focuses on all the right topics such as sustainable mobility, connected vehicles and many more.

Ashok Leyland is well-positioned to provide clean, safe and smart commercial vehicles to its customers at incredible value. The talk will highlight the vast technical efforts happening at Ashok Leyland towards these technologies and how we are doing things with a differentiated and innovative mindset,” said Dr Kanakasabapathi Subramanian, Senior Vice President, Ashok Leyland.

Many of the market research firms have opined that connected cars will soon become a regular sight on Indian roads. Moreover, consumers are willing to pay more for advanced and connected technologies, which will help the growth of the connected cars market in India.

The Government of India has mandated that all commercial and public transport vehicles must have vehicle telematics. Recently the insurance regulatory body IRDAI notified Pay How Much You Drive and Pay How You Drive, this will further push use of connected vehicles. Furthermore, the Indian government is mandating the inclusion of ADAS systems in all new vehicles, making them increasingly common in the country. In addition, the government wants India to be a 100 per cent EV nation by the year 2030 with its National Electric Vehicle Mission 2030.

The rollout of 5G services in India has also officially begun, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji inaugurating the launch. 5G will enable cars to communicate with each other and with infrastructure in real-time, potentially making roads safer and driving more efficient.