Ashok Leyland’s EV arm says it has order book of over 500 e-buses

Switch Mobility, the electric vehicle (EV) subsidiary of Hinduja flagship Ashok Leyland (ALL), said it has established a presence in the UK, India and now Continental Europe, with an order book of over 500 electric buses (e-buses). It has covered more than 50 million km with its current electric products, and the development of its production site in Spain is a key milestone in its global growth strategy.

Andy Palmer, vice-chairman & CEO of Switch Mobility, said: “The past year has been one of considerable progress for Switch. We have established a presence in the UK, India and now Continental Europe, have an order book of over 500 electric buses and have covered more than 50 million km with our current electric products. Beginning the development of our site in Spain is a key milestone in our global growth strategy.” Switch Mobility recently held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the upcoming creation of its new advanced manufacturing facility in Valladolid, Spain. With construction set to commence shortly and the first buses expected to be produced within 12 months, the 35-acre site in Valladolid — Switch’s first in continental Europe — will comprise two state of the art production lines and will be entirely carbon neutral from inception. With €100 million of investment planned for the site over the next decade, the facility will play a key role in rejuvenating the Soto de Medinilla area around Valladolid as well as creating an estimated 7,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region.

Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman of Switch Mobility, said: “With a rich automotive history, strong supply chain and availability of engineering talent, Valladolid is an ideal location for the facility, and I would like to express my appreciation to the national and regional governments for supporting the project. I am hopeful that this facility will address the increasing requirements in Europe, which is poised for significant growth in the EV Mobility segment.”

Phase 1 of the new development will house production of Switch’s new 12 metre bus, designed for the European market. Phases 2 and 3 will add battery-assembly capabilities and production of Switch’s zero-carbon light commercial vehicle from 2024 onwards.