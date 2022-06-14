Ashok Leyland’s COO Anuj Khaturia quits

Anuj Khaturia, the Chief Operating Officer of Ashok Leyland, the country’s second largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has quit from his position.

Khaturia had been associated with the company for over 12 years. He had joined the company as an Executive Director, Sourcing and Supply Chain in 2010. He was reappointed as the COO – Supply Chain in November 2021.

As part of its ambitious plan to be amongst the top 10 CV makers globally, the company has made some changes to the leadership structure with Sanjay Saraswat taking over as the M&HCV Business from Kathuria this month. He was earlier responsible for the Bus business, and will now also be responsible for Ashok Leyland’s aftermarket and driver training institute verticals.