Ashok Leyland’s AVTR UF3522 bags ARAI’s LNG Fuel Truck CMVR Certificate

Ashok Leyland has received India’s first LNG Fueled Truck Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) certificate for AVTR UF3522 and its variants from Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). The company claimed that the AVTR UF3522 is the next step to expand the offerings.

The features of the LNG AVTR UF 3522 truck includes that it is based on the proven H6 Engine platform. The integration with the AVTR modular platform with 80% common with diesel parts and offers seamless applicability across segments from 19T to 42T. The LNG truck offers 220hp 700Nm engine with torque matching the diesel driveability for Indian operating conditions.

The company claimed that the torque of the new LNG truck has been retained from the diesel variants of Ashok Leyland which ensures no loss in drivability across applications. LNG trucks have three times the fuel capacity as compared to CNG, thus providing a longer range. Along with that, the truck provides an option of double LNG tank, providing highest ever mileage of 1500 plus kilometers in a single fill.

Dr N Saravanan, Chief Technology Officer, Ashok Leyland said, “AVTR UF3522 is an effort to bring clean and safe vehicle to all our stakeholders. Our LNG vehicle is based on our proven modular truck platform – AVTR along with H6 engine to provide better range and operability across all functions and industries.”

Given the ease of operation using the modular AVTR platform, Ashok Leyland will be launching the complete variants of LNG and CNG trucks in haulage, tipper and tractor segment over the next six months.