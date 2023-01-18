Ashok Leyland to supply 500 buses to Government of Sri Lanka

Ashok Leyland, the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, will be supplying 500 buses to Sri Lankan Transport Board (SLTB). The company has already delivered 75 units to the country as part of the order to mark its 75th Independence Day.

The order is a part of a Line of Credit extended by Export Import Bank of India, under the Economic Assistance Scheme of the Indian Government.

Amandeep Singh, President, International Operations, Ashok Leyland said, “More than 5,000 Ashok Leyland buses are currently in operation with SLTB and these new 32 seater buses are expected to be put into operation in rural routes throughout the island. Ashok Leyland buses and trucks are also manufactured in Sri Lanka, and the brand “Lanka Ashok Leyland” is well known among Sri Lankans for their daily transportation requirements. We also thank the Government of India for assistance towards strengthening Public Transport Infrastructure in Sri Lanka”



Sri Lanka Transport Board is the state owned single largest bus transport provider with 110 depots throughout the Sri Lankan island, and operates buses in city routes, hilly & rural routes and also long distance inter-city routes.

These buses will help combat the heavily crowded public transport in the island nation, supporting mobility and accessibility in Sri Lanka, the company said in a statement.