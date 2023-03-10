Ashok Leyland sets up an all-women production line

Ashok Leyland has launched an all-women production line with 100 percent women employees at the Hosur plant. To promote women empowerment and attract more women to the manufacturing industry, Ashok Leyland has set up this line with 80 women employees at its Hosur plant.

This is an effort by Ashok Leyland to build a diverse workforce. Ashok Leyland has invested to train and upskill them in core manufacturing skills, and they will be responsible for the entire production of the new engine line.

Commenting on the initiative Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “Giving women these opportunities enhances not only their lives but also the lives of their families and the community. This initiative is in line with our brand philosophy of “Koi Manzil Door Nahin”, as we aim to upskill and generate employment for these women and bring alive their dreams.”

The new P15 Engine Module (Assembly and Testing) is established in H1 Unit to address the demand for LCV products. This new line has a capacity of 62,000 engines per annum and will be operating in two shifts.