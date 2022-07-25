Ashok Leyland launches two AVTR tractors with high GCW, fuel efficiency

Ashok Leyland, the commercial vehicle (CV) subsidiary of the Hinduja Group has launched the AVTR 4220 with 41.5T GCW and AVTR 4420 with 43.5T GCW 4×2 in the tractor segment.

With these launches, the company says it has become the first OEM in India to have 41.5T and 43.GCW in two-axle formation in its tractors portfolio.



The tractors will feature a 6-cylinder engine coupled with the i-Gen6 technology. The company said the high GCW of the AVTR tractors will enable the customers to carry denser loads, and thus relish higher fluid efficiency. The AVTR models will offer four cabin options – Cowl, M cabin, U cabin and N cabin (sleeper cabins).



Sanjeev Kumar, Head – MHCV, Ashok Leyland said, “The modular platform of Ashok Leyland enables us to deliver custom-tailored products to cater the needs of every customer. The high GCW of AVTR 4220 and 4420 tractors permits customers to carry denser loads, thus delivering superior fuel efficiency and better TCO advantage. We will continue our journey of innovation with new models to meet the emerging demands of our customers.”



Last month, the OEM experienced a growth of 130 per cent on YoY basis as it registered 13,469 domestic sales as against 5,851 units sold in June last year.

The Chennai-based commercial vehicle manufacturer recently signed a pact with Adani Capital to form a strategic financing partnership for its small and light CV offerings.

As per the agreement, the duo will offer commercial vehicle loans to its customers. The companies said that they will leverage technology to enhance the loaning procedures and will offer customised EMI (Equated Monthly Instalment) plans.