Ashok Leyland launches new range of AVTR tipper models

Ashok Leyland has launched two new tipper models in its AVTR range, called the AVTR 2832 and AVTR 3532. As per the company, the two new tippers “offer excellent torque, incredible acceleration, pulling power and unmatched fuel efficiency.” They are powered by 8.0L A6 Series engines with iGEN6 technology and generate 320HP and deliver 1200NM torque.

Sanjay Saraswat, Head – M&HCV, Ashok Leyland said, “With the launch of the High Horse Power Tippers; AVTR 2832 and AVTR 3532, we aim to provide products with higher productivity and efficiency to our customers. We have always attempted to identify product gaps and fill those with differentiated products, and the AVTR High Horse Power Tippers are a testimony to Ashok Leyland’s commitment towards the same. The High Horse Power Tippers are inbuilt with the state-of-the-art A6 series engines that are designed and developed indigenously.”

Sanjeev Kumar, head – M&HCV, Sales & Network, Ashok Leyland, said, “The launch of the High Horse Power Tippers; AVTR 2832 and AVTR 3532, are very significant in this geography. Hyderabad city and its adjacent regions have progressive, booming industries such as mining, horticulture, and agriculture that fuel the demand for these innovative trucks. The new range has been built with a focus on higher productivity, increased fuel efficiency, improved long-haul commutes with better ground clearance in difficult terrains, an in-house designed hydraulic system to reduce the maintenance time, and will deliver overall on a lower total cost of ownership.”