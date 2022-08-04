Ashok Leyland launches H6 4V Engine in AVTR range

Commercial vehicle major, Ashok Leyland has expanded its successful modular AVTR portfolio by introducing 250HP, 6-cylinder 4 valve engine with premium N cabin in the haulage, tractor and tipper segments.

The Chennai-based manufacturer said that the H-series engine will enable this new range of trucks to cater high-power delivery with enhanced fuel economy.

Sanjeev Kumar, Head- MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “The modularity of AVTR platform significantly reduces the product lead time, thereby enabling us to launch products which cater to the unique transportation requirements of our customers. This combination of H6 4V engine in AVTR trucks with premium N Cabin will deliver a better TCO advantage for our customers.”



The company said that the new range features H6 Engine 6-cylinder engine with i-Gen6 technology, premium tilt-able suspended cabin with dampers for highest ride comfort, full metal front fascia for increased safety, double headlamps for wider and longer visibility range, improved storage spaces, AC and HVAC options amongst others.



Ashok Leyland had launched its AVTR range of modular trucks in India in June 2020. The platform provides multiple axle configurations, loading spans, suspensions, and drivetrains on a single platform. This platform is customisable and the AVTR range of commercial vehicles include AVTR 2620, AVTR 3120 amongst other.



The truckmaker sold 8,148 units in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) segment in July, and clocked one-fold growth on YoY basis as against 3,822 units sold in July 2021. As per the recent FADA data for July, the M&HCV segment is driving the strong performance in the CV space.



Ashok Leyland reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 96 crore for Q1 FY2023 after having incurred a net loss of Rs 324 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The steep rise has been attributed to strong volume growth in the quarter and the company said that it expects the trend to continue.