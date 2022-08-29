Ashok Leyland launches Bada Dost i1 and i2 LCV range

Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja group has added to its Bada Dost range and launched – Bada Dost i1 and Bada Dost i2. The company has also launched Bada Dost limited edition with industry-first features in a commercial vehicle.

The Bada Dost i1 and i2 offer a payload of 1250 kg and 1425 kg respectively. They are designed to provide the widest deck of 1750 mm width and longest deck of 2596 mm (8.5 ft) for i1 and 2745 mm (9 ft) for i2, which is the highest in the category.

With superior power, mileage, payload, load body length and loading space, the vehicles help customers earn more profit per trip.

Bada Dost i1 and i2 are intelligently designed to have a low turning radius for better suitability for inter and intra-city applications and ease of adaptability to different terrains.

Ashok Leyland has also introduced the Bada Dost limited edition, which will be the first commercial vehicle to provide a central locking feature, keyless entry into the vehicle along with anti-theft feature – offerings that are generally seen in passenger vehicles. The focus is to provide features to maximise comfort for drivers and enhance the customer experience.

Rajat Gupta, Head – Light Commercial Vehicle, Ashok Leyland said, “We have 35,000 vehicles successfully running today showcasing the strength of this range. These new products will expand our offerings and cover a wider range of payload capacity and applications, thereby strengthening our LCV portfolio. Our aim is to continue to aggressively gain market share in the LCV segment.”

These two new products also feature an ARAI-certified 3-seater walkthrough cabin offering comfort and space.

The wide seat design can be converted into a bed that the customer can use to rest comfortably in between trips.

The ergonomically positioned dash-mounted gear shift lever, dual tone dashboard, 7-inch touch screen infotainment system, digital instrument and reverse camera better parking assist offers a premium car-like experience to the customers.

The vehicle is equipped with AC, which will allow customers to drive additional distances without getting tired even during peak summers. The commercial vehicle manufacturer offers a warranty of 3 years/1 lakh km for the product range.

Ashok Leyland’s robust network of more than 1700 exclusive outlets ensures that there is an authorised service centre at every 75 km on major highways and additional 53,000 touch points for aftermarket support along with digital tools.