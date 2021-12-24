Ashok Leyland launches AVTR 3120 truck with Dual Tyre Lift Axle (DTLA)

Ashok Leyland has launched the AVTR 3120 truck, a 3-axle 6×2 vehicle with Dual Tyre Lift Axle (DTLA). The truck is designed to operate at 31 tons with the lift axle down, and at 18.5 tons with the lift axle up during light load or when empty.

Ashok Leyland has launched the new AVTR 3120 truck with Dual Tyre Lift Axle (DTLA). The 3-axle 6×2 vehicle has a load capacity of 31 tons with the lift axle down, and 18.5 tons with the lift axle up during light load or when empty. Ashok Leyland is the only player in the country to have a full range of dual tyre lift axle (DTLA) truck range with 31T, 40.5T, and 47.5T GVW nodes.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Saraswat, Head – M&HCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “Today, we have launched under our AVTR platform umbrella, an innovative product, the AVTR 3120 with Dual Tyre Lift Axle (DTLA). With this, we become the only OEM having this customer-centric & fuel-saving, DLTA technology for the entire range.”

He added, “True to our brand promise of ‘Aapki Jeet. Hamari Jeet.’ we have launched the AVTR 3120 to plug the gaps in the Dual Tyre Lift Axle portfolio. Ashok Leyland has a track record of catering to customers’ needs with world-class products which deliver better profitability, and this will help us realise our vision of being amongst the Top 10 CV manufacturers in the world.”

Some key highlights about the truck are: