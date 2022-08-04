Ashok Leyland, Kenya Commercial Bank tie-up for flexible finance options

Ashok Leyland’s authorised distributors, Deluxe Trucks and Buses in Kenya have signed a partnership with Kenya Commercial Bank to jointly promote the Ashok Leyland Brand in the country. Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) is a key financial institution in the region offering an array of services.

Ashok Leyland customers will now be able to access flexible financing options in a deal from Kenya Commercial Bank. The partnership will see customers enjoy up to 95 percent financing with an extended repayment period of 72 months as well as a 60-day payment holiday.

In addition, customers will be able to access an embedded tracking and insurance package and access to unsecured working capital of up to KES 3 million (Rs 20,04,947) among other bank products available at the bank.

Additionally, KCB SAHL Banking customers, under the Shariah-compliant banking model, will also be able to buy trucks from Deluxe Trucks and Buses at affordable rates.

Deluxe Trucks and Buses Managing Director, Ameet Shroff said, “The partnership targets individuals, small-medium size companies, and large commercial businesses for flexible financing of up to 95 percent of the vehicle cost. Delivering uptime to customers is our key objective and we will ensure that our customers are continuously served with complete satisfaction.”

Deluxe Trucks and Buses, which is wholly owned by Simba Corp, was appointed the sole authorised distributor of the full range of Ashok Leyland brands of trucks and buses. The vehicles are locally assembled at Associated Vehicle Assemblers (AVA) which is also owned by Simba Corp.

The firm recently opened a sale and service equipment center at Xylon Complex, located along ICD Road, Off Mombasa Road, Nairobi, in a move that will ensure that customers get access to specialised services post-purchase, given the rising demand for vehicles used by SMEs and MSMEs. Deluxe Trucks and Buses current network includes dealerships in Nairobi, Nakuru, Mombasa and Thika. It plans to appoint dealers in other major towns countrywide.