Ashok Leyland delivers 150 BS-VI diesel buses to Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC)

Ashok Leyland has bagged an order for 565 buses from the BMTC, and as a part of this order, the company delivered 150 BS-VI diesel buses. The flag off was done by the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, at Vidhan Soudha. Ashok Leyland intends to fulfil the entire order of 565 buses in the next 12 months.

The new buses are equipped with rear air suspension, dual power mode (Power and Eco), air-assisted hydraulic clutch, integrated pedal unit, cable shift gear change and tilt steering. Furthermore, these buses are in compliance with AIS 052 (Bus Code), AIS 140 (Vehicle location tracking) and AIS 153 standards with Fire Detection and Alarm System (FDAS), making them state-of-the-art buses for public transportation in India.

Commenting on the occasion, Sanjay Saraswat, Head – M&HCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has been one of our significant State Transport Undertaking (STU) partners and this order volume is a testament of it. As a market, Southern India has always been one of the key markets for Ashok Leyland and with this trust, we hope to be able to continue to serve all corporations across India including BMTC in line with our brand promise Aapki Jeet, Hamari Jeet.”

Commenting on this achievement, Sanjeev Kumar, Head – M&HCV, Sales & Network, Ashok Leyland, said, “It is indeed a remarkable achievement for all our teams to be able to provide the best in class buses to the BMTC. These ergonomically designed buses fitted with BS-VI engines are expected to help the corporation improve the total cost of ownership and will surpass the expectations of the everyday commuters in India.”

Commenting on the partnership with Ashok Leyland, V Anbukumar, IAS., Managing Director, BMTC, said, “Bangalore is growing rapidly and it needs innovative solutions for public transportation such as Ashok Leyland’s new BS-VI buses. Public transportation is the central nervous system of any city/state. By adding these 565 buses of Ashok Leyland in our existing fleet, we hope to significantly improve the commuting experience for all the citizens”