Ashok Leyland appoints Ganesh Mani as President and COO

Ashok Leyland, a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer has appointed Ganesh Mani as its new President and Chief of Operations.

The announcement comes five days after the news of Mani’s resignation from Hyundai Motor India, where he was actively contributing to the manufacturing activities.

At Ashok Leyland, he will head the entire Operations that include Manufacturing and Sourcing & Supply Chain.

Dheeraj G Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland said, “I am delighted to announce this appointment as Ganesh brings over 3 decades of rich experience to Ashok Leyland and his expertise in the fields of manufacturing process, strategy and formulation is well-known. He joins a strong leadership team and I look forward to him achieving our aspiration to be among the Top 10 Global CV players.”

Maini has over three decades of experience working extensively with Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motors India. Being a process driven strategic leader, he is said to be a pioneer in innovating new ways of operations and challenging the conventional methods.

He has 7 patents / Copyrights to his credit for the special manufacturing processes. He is also currently serving as Vice Chairman – CII Chennai Zone.