ASDC, Tide Water Oil ink pact to provide skills upgrade for BS-6 to independent mechanics

The Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) has inked a pact with Kolkata-based Tide Water Oil to launch a project ‘Karigari’ under the CSR initiative in Kolkata to train two-wheeler & four- wheeler market technicians on Bharat Stage-6 (BS-6) technology.

Under the ‘Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL)’ program, independent auto-mechanics or garage owners will receive two days training on BS-6 emission standards and aligned engines.

The initiative was launched in the presence of Arindam Lahiri, CEO, ASDC and Arijit Basu- Executive Director, Tidewater Oil Company. A MoU was also signed between the two for implementing the project ‘Karigari.’

Arindam Lahiri, CEO, ASDC, said, “The independent auto mechanics or garage owners do not have access to the new engines or required training. In future they can be out of the job due to insufficient training on BS-6 engines,”

“Considering this threat ASDC has taken up this initiative of upgrading the skill of independent mechanics. Furthermore, certificates will also be provided for the same.”, he added.

“Our youth has immense potential and with the right opportunities, they can achieve newer milestones. I appreciate and welcome the efforts by Tidewater Oil for starting the upskill training programme focused on BS-6 technology,” added Lahiri.

Arijit Basu, Executive Director, Tidewater Oil said, “The partnership is aimed at imparting quality skills training to auto mechanics and get them updated on new technologies that they will need to deal with while servicing customers,”



“The project has the potential to make a transformational impact especially in the lives of these mechanics. We look forward to continuing this initiative to impact a growing number of auto mechanics”, he added.

The companies, in a statement, said that the program will further enable all the technicians to develop relevant skills on futuristic vehicles too and become self-reliant, thereby, empowering these technicians for a brighter future and at the same time fulfilling the broader vision of Skill India.