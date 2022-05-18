Argo AI deploys autonomous vehicles in Miami and Austin

Pittsburgh-based Argo AI an autonomous vehicle technology company which counts Ford and Volkswagen amongst its partners has pulled drivers from its autonomous cars in Miami and Austin, Texas, though it is still in the testing phase. Its commercial partnerships with Walmart and Lyft still have backup drivers in both cities.

The company is partnering with Lyft to use its autonomous test vehicles for their ride-sharing network in Miami Beach and grocery delivery for Walmart in Miami and Austin.Interestingly, Waymo, the autonomous vehicle unit of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, has been running a driverless ride service near Phoenix since 2020.

It announced in March that it started carrying employees in electric Jaguar I-Pace SUVs in San Francisco without human backup drivers.

In February, General Motors and its autonomous vehicle subsidiary Cruise posted a signup page for anyone to reserve a free ride, also in San Francisco.

Late last year, a semi-truck operated by the San Diego company TuSimple completed an 80-mile route in Arizona, the first successful fully autonomous run by a class 8 vehicle on open public roads with no human intervention.