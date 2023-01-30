Arenq inks strategic partnership with Lucas TVS for EV motors and controllers

Arenq, a leading manufacturer and distributor of storage batteries, has forged a three-year partnership with the Chennai-based Lucas TVS.

Under the partnership, Arenq will extend its sales and marketing services to facilitate the distribution of Lucas’s motors and controllers across India. It intends to distribute 50,000 motors and controllers to different industry segments. This includes motors with a capacity of 1KW to 15KW for various applications include two-wheelers, high-speed passenger autos, and pick-up vans.

As a part of this association, Lucas TVS will train Arenq engineers in the maintenance and troubleshooting of the products to provide consumers with immediate service. This will further enable Arenq’s plan to set up motors and controller service centres across India.

V G Anil, Head of Operations, Arenq, “This collaboration is a step towards bolstering the EV powertrain industry in India. Our robust sales and service expertise, combined with Lucas TVS’s over 60 years of motor manufacturing expertise, will provide automakers with high-end support. Also, we are looking forward to bolstering the capabilities of our team through this association.”

Babu KSV, Business Head, Lucas TVS said, “We are delighted to partner with Sunlit Power, which has the potential to transform the distribution processes of motors and controllers in India. While we have been the early entrants for indigenously developed and manufactured motors and controllers this association would helps in greatly improving our customer reach across different sectors.”

Arenq states it is India’s fast-growing manufacturer and distributor of storage batteries for multiple industries. It serves a variety of industry sectors, including agriculture, defence, petrochemicals, and refineries, by providing best-in-class USP batteries, energy storage solutions, and EV and solar batteries.