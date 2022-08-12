Are you an automotive leader? Test if these traits match yours

The automotive industry is standing at a crossroads of technological disruption and transformation to cleaner mobility solutions. As the automobile is gradually transforming into a sophisticated smartphone on wheels, it calls for embracing new business models. The shift undeniably demands a new breed of thought leaders who can adapt rapidly to changing environments.

It is imperative for organisations to have critical thinkers with the capabilities to bring about change while keeping the old engine running at the same time. Let’s run you through the qualities that auto leaders essentially have or what qualities one is looking for in a new-age auto leader.

Curiosity helps

It is very crucial for an auto leader to be comfortable with the ever-evolving industry dynamics and be receptive to change the same goes a long way in building and maintaining the team as well as team performance.

A leader who is curious, open to experimentation, and who seeks a feedback culture in his constituency, can benefit the business from multiple perspectives. A leader in simple terms should have the experimenting-reviewing-extrapolating-progressing approach in order to latch on to success.

In times when business models are based on EVs and the changing mobility dynamics, a leader has to be someone who has the ability to gauge the future and visualise the offerings with a future-proof perspective.

Path Breaker

Electric mobility, autonomous vehicles, connected mobility, and ride-sharing – are the few major disruptions the auto industry witnessed before the pandemic hit the world, and today, every other organisation is jumping onto the bandwagon.

Having a disruptive mindset is what is expected out of future auto leaders who are not confined to traditional practices. Rather they need to be enthusiastic about the convention. This goes a long way when you work with an ‘ambitious intent over a gradual growth’ notion. Competencies in enriching user experience, IoT, and AI coupled with agility and flexibility to quickly re-work, re-think and re-purpose strategies to what the innovative world demands, is the key to successful leadership.

Evolving challenges

The new generation of automotive leaders are driven by the ‘innovate and get going approach and they are able to strategically lead the team and get effective outcomes. Dealing with the complexities that come in the way, debating and discussing all sorts of challenges, anticipating the possible scenarios, and finally shaping the new business models that best fit the matrix, is all that is required, put simply, SWOT analysis done right!

Out-of-the-box thinking

As an expert in the niche, the automotive leader has to stay updated and always look to add more skills to his bucket while pushing his team to do the same. One has to develop newer skills, have the knowledge to test new procedures, and at the same time bring them into the market and have to be forward-thinking, while the industry is still evolving with a ‘what next’ perspective. This calls for making all kinds of permutations and combinations, with a crisis management strategy and not getting too overwhelmed at the very same time.

While the focus is on the development and growth of the organisation, it is also vital to have a committed team that is equally dedicated to working for the organisation’s welfare. Perhaps the most important quality of a leader is to lead a team where communication is no barrier and effort comes from every member, a culturally adaptive leader can get this done right.

Quick decision-making skills

As the saying goes, there is many a slip between the cup and the lip. Great ideas if not executed properly cease to be good. Fast decisions are therefore appreciated as there have been many cases where the decision-making process takes a longer time hampering results. A McKinsey research report noted that fast decision-makers are likely to achieve a 95 percent higher profitability rate.

Many traditional OEMs still suffer from the organisational silos and hierarchical procedures the companies have which is not what is needed in fast-growing economies like ours, hence execution discipline is of utmost importance for high performance from the team and the overall benefits of the organisation.

