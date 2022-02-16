AR-Powered MG eXpert Car Exploration Platform Launched In India

MG Motor India today announced the launch of MG eXpert, an AR-powered product exploration experience. MG eXpert is the beginning of a new phase of technology by MG Motor India using Eccentric Engines’ Experience Manager tool.

MG Motor India today announced the launch of MG eXpert, an AR-powered product exploration experience. MG eXpert brings flexible and convenient interactions that will provide customers with a holistic purchase experience across multiple touchpoints from the comfort of their home, using human intervention & AR technology.

MG eXpert is the beginning of a new phase of technology by MG Motor India using Eccentric Engines’ Experience Manager tool. This tool brings together audio and visual content to deliver product exploration, bridging the gap between virtual and face-to-face interaction.

Speaking on the launch of MG eXpert, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer – MG Motor India, said, “We are delighted to launch MG eXpert, a human-driven, voice-enabled AI-backed platform. As an Auto-Tech brand, MG has introduced several industry ‘firsts’ in the Indian automotive space.”

He added, “With a tech-backed seamless customer experience at the core of our brand philosophy, MG eXpert works as a one-stop simple & convenient solution to multiple queries from product feature to ownership. We look forward to offering a refined, informative, interactive, and technologically advanced product exploration experience to our customers from the comfort of their home.”

With the ‘Live Streaming’ AR on-vehicle, customers can also see an actual car from the comfort of their home, visualize the colour palate and accessorise the car for the final look and feel. Customers can even connect directly with product eXperts to make a purchase decision with step-by-step guidance.

Apart from a virtual look at the car, MG Experts can provide customers with on-road price, expected delivery date, and variant comparison, effectively bringing the dealership experience home. Moreover, customers can book a test drive at their nearest dealership.

Varun Shah, Co-Founder and CEO, Eccentric Engine says, “We are thrilled to have progressed our relationship with MG Motor to take virtual interactions to a brand-new level with an integrated suite of products. Our new Experience Manager will provide immense opportunities to our partner MG Motor and their dealership partners to create unparalleled engagement with their customers by changing the very nature of interactions.”

The MG eXpert platform has been designed on the principle of Power of Choice, a fundamental belief of MG Motor India. It will further empower customers to explore, experience, and make assisted decisions before purchasing smart MG vehicles from the comfort of their homes.