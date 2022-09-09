Apollo Tyres’ LCV products get 5-star rating from Bureau of Energy Efficiency

Apollo Tyres, one of the leading tyre manufacturers has announced that its light truck radials have been awarded 5 stars, making it the first company in India to achieve it.

The company says multiple SKUs of the 16-inch Apollo Endurace RA and LD have received the 5-star ratings from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), while few of them have also received 4-star ratings.

Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres said “BEE’s label programme provides the customers information on fuel/energy savings and helps them take an informed buying decision. The savings on fuel/energy, which is the highest cost for this category of consumers, optimises their entire cost of operation. We are the leaders in the CV category, especially in the light truck radials, and this star rating would help us further dominate the segment.”

The tyre maker says it pioneered the technology for light truck tubeless tyres a decade or so back, and simultaneously also developed tube type all steel radial tyres for light commercial vehicles, based on market requirements. Considering the growing pace of infrastructure development and subsequent requirements in high-speed applications, the radial tyres have overcome the limitations of bias tyres in terms of mileage, durability and tyre life.

The tube type radial range includes Apollo EnduRace RA, which is for steer axle or all wheel fitment, and Apollo EnduRace LD for drive axle fitment. These variants cater to all the regional transportation needs of domestic customers, having 4×2 trucks with up to 9-tonne load carrying capacity, for their short and long haulage applications across the country. In addition to the trucks, these tyres are a preferred fitment in the passenger segment as well for schools and tourist buses. The company is also supplying these tyres to the major OEMs like Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, VECV and Mahindra.

The Steer/All wheel tread pattern, EnduRace RA is designed with sinusoidal groove base with rib tapers to provide better stability and control for vehicle manoeuvring and low rolling resistance. The stress relieving sipes facilitate uniform wear, while the optimised contact pressure reduces the noise.

The EnduRace LD tread pattern is designed with strong and robust blocks providing drive axle traction in heavy load application with smooth wear, reduced heat and improved cut and chip resistance. The casings of these tyres are made with tension optimised cords, with lower fatigue, to maximise durability for multi-life performance.

The superior combination of compound, pattern design and casing durability – yield these 5 stars rated tyres with better fuel efficiency, giving desired value for money to each customer, and enabling them to go the distance without compromising on the mileage and durability.