Apollo Tyres launches tyres for electric two- and four-wheelers

The Apollo Amperion range of tyres are targeted towards the electric passenger vehicle segment, whereas Apollo WAV range for the electric two-wheelers.

The Apollo Amperion is said to come with best-in-class rolling resistance, low noise, electric tread pattern design and aerodynamic sidewall. It will cater to the EVs in hatchback, compact SUV and sedan segments in India, like Tata Nexon, MG ZS, Hyundai Kona and other upcoming EVs. In addition, the Apollo Amperion also becomes the first Indian tyre to have received fuel savings label with 5-star rating for the PV category by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

While Apollo WAV with its specialised design, low rolling resistance, low weight and high traction to resist the initial torque, will cater to the majority of high-powered electric scooters available in the country, like the TVS iQube, Baja Chetak and Ather 450. The company plans to develop EV tyres for motorcycles in the next phase, considering the extremely low numbers in this category currently.

Satish Sharma, president, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres said, “Tyre design and manufacturing have always evolved along with the automobiles. Our teams have invested years of research to understand the changing dynamics and requirements of vehicles in EV space to perfect the product that we are launching today. We are already in discussions with multiple OEMs in India to supply these tyres for the electric vehicles, and will be targeting a lion’s share in the EV space in India, in both PV and two-wheeler segments.”

The company says while the tyres designed specifically for electric vehicles might look similar to the ones used in internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. However, they are very different in terms of components used, tyre design and construction. The EV tyres use latest generation polymers, traction resin and other raw materials. To handle instant acceleration of the EVs, the tyres handle more torque, which means an improved tread pattern and rubber compounds.

The EV tyres usually are designed with lesser rolling resistance, amounting to around 30%. This results in the EV tyres extending the battery range of the vehicles. The tyres for electric vehicles have increased load bearing capacity at the tread, plies and sidewalls.