Apollo Tyres has opened its Digital Innovation Centre in Hyderabad, which will be the second such for the company globally after the first in London.

The MoU was signed by Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary for IT and Industries & Commerce, Govt of Telangana and Neeraj Kanwar, Vice Chairman and MD, Apollo Tyres in presence of K T Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries and MA&UD, and Dr E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Special Secretary, Investment Promotions and External Relations, Govt of Telangana.

As part of Apollo Tyres’ digital strategy to implement Industry 4.0, the Digital Innovation Centre will use new-age technologies like IoT, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Block Chain to help develop and deliver new business models and market leading customer service. It will drive significant efficiency gains and agility in company’s supply chain, in addition to transforming manufacturing efficiencies and helping achieve the sustainability goals.

“Telangana has a vibrant innovation ecosystem, with world-class organisations such as T-Hub, We Hub and T-Works enabling innovative ideas. Therefore, Telangana and Hyderabad are the perfect choice for Apollo Tyres’ Digital Innovation Centre. The DIC will be a wonderful addition to this ecosystem, and I thank Neeraj Kanwar and Apollo Tyres for choosing Hyderabad as the location for their second DIC,” said Rama Rao.

Neeraj Kanwar added, “Digitalisation is one of the key pillars for achieving our FY26 vision; setting up of this Digital Innovation Centre, along with the one in London, is part of our digital strategy. I am looking forward to the DIC helping us solve complex business issues and process transformation, resulting in significant financial benefits to the organisation.”

Jayesh Ranjan “Telangana has been a strong proponent of emerging technologies and has implemented several initiatives such as the Blockchain Hub and T-AIM which has put us on the map. The collaboration with T-Hub can lead to great synergies for the Digital Innovation Centre, and I am excited to see the fruits of this partnership.”

Apollo Tyres has tied up with global digital leaders, along with leading universities and respective governments for the development of strategic digital applications at these Digital Innovation Centres in Hyderabad and London.