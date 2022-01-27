Apollo Tyres Deploys EVs For Last-Mile Deliveries

Apollo Tyres has deployed Electric Vehicles (EVs) for the delivery of tyres from its regional distribution centre to multiple Business Partners in Bengaluru.

Home-grown tyre manufacturer, Apollo Tyres has kicked off a pilot initiative by deploying Electric Vehicles (EVs) for the delivery of tyres from its regional distribution centre (RDC) to multiple Business Partners in Bengaluru, in the southern part of India.

This initiative, while on one hand, shall address the concern of growing environment pollution, it will also help in providing solution to mitigate impacts of climate change.

Using of EVs for last-mile delivery falls under Scope 3 or Value Chain Emissions, which refers to the reduction of carbon emissions emanating out of the value chain of any entity including its upstream and downstream set of activities.

Tyre manufacturing has a fairly large value chain and the emissions resulting out of its activities contribute to its overall carbon footprint.

Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Apollo Tyres Ltd said “We have embarked on a novel approach of making the delivery of our tyres green. The company has put in place provision for electrification of delivery vehicles in the last mile connectivity. In addition to this pilot initiative in Bengaluru, we are in touch with our delivery partners for a similar deployment of EVs in other locations as well.”

Apollo Tyres monitors its carbon footprint and reports it annually. The company has been making concerted efforts to reduce its footprint across its activities including the value chain.