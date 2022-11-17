Apollo Tyres’ Chennai plant bags the coveted Deming Prize

Apollo Tyres’ Chennai Plant, amongst the largest manufacturing facilities in Asia, was awarded the coveted Deming Prize for achieving outstanding performance by practicing Total Quality Management (TQM), utilising statistical concepts and methodologies based on the company’s business philosophy.

The Deming Prize is one of the highest awards on Total Quality Management (TQM). C Thomas Mathew, Unit Head, Chennai Plant, Apollo Tyres received the award from the Deming Prize Committee in Tokyo, Japan on November 14.

Highly automated and equipped with advanced manufacturing practices, Apollo Tyres’ Chennai Plant is servicing multiple Indian and global OEMs. The facility is built over 128 acres and has the capacity to produce around 850 metric tonnes of tyres per day. This plant has seen an investment to the tune of Rs 5000 crores till date and produces high end radial tyres for passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

Commenting on winning the Deming Prize, Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres said “The Deming Prize is a testimony of our relentless effort and ability to deliver the best in terms of quality and experience to our customers.”

Deming Prize is the oldest and most widely recognised award given to organisations that have established customer-oriented business objectives and strategies and implemented TQM to achieve them. These awards are sponsored by the Japanese Union of Scientists and Engineers, and since 1951, when it was instituted, is the gold standard all around the world.