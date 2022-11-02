Apollo Tyres appoints Rajasekhara Reddy as Group Head – Supply Chain

Apollo Tyres has appointed Rajasekhara Reddy as the Group Head – Supply Chain for the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) region.

Rajasekhara Reddy, from now on would be leading the regional SCM team, responsible for providing leadership and direction to the regional SCM function. He would be working with various stakeholders like sales, marketing, commercial and manufacturing teams in order to improve customer service levels, reduce costs and delivery of supply chain cross-functional projects.

Talking about his expertise in supply chain digitalisation, supply chain transformation, end-to-end planning, global logistics and distribution and customer service, Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres welcomed Rajasekhara as a key member of the APMEA Executive Committee.

Rajasekhara joins Apollo Tyres from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, where he rendered his services as the Vice President for Global Demand Planning and Logistics.

He has had prior work experience in his associations with Coca-Cola Beverages and L’Oreal across various geographies.

In his career, Reddy is credited with setting up a market-focused Supply Chain organisation by integrating the markets’ supply chain and operations supply chain, to create a seamless end-to-end supply chain, resulting in an increased focus on key deliverables of product availability, cost and inventory management.

Rajasekhara Reddy will be based out of Apollo Tyres’ corporate headquarters in Gurugram, India and report to Satish Sharma.