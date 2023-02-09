Apollo Tyres, one of the leading tyre manufacturers has developed tyres with 75 percent sustainable materials. The concept Agri tyre was manufactured at Apollo Tyres’ Perambra plant in Kerala, which also happens to be the company’s first manufacturing facility.

This move the company says is aligned with its sustainability roadmap of increasing the usage of sustainable raw materials to 40 percent by 2030.

The concept tyres containing 75 percent sustainable materials, have 9 featured compounding ingredients in different components. This includes recycled rubber, sustainable carbon black from end-of-life tyres, bio-based oil, recycled nylon and bead wire processed with higher recycled content. The base polymers used for this tyre, are GPSNR certified with bio-circular-based feedstock.

P K Mohamed, Chief Advisor, R&D, Apollo Tyres said “This is a big milestone in the sustainability journey of Apollo Tyres. Being the early movers in this space, especially in India, and with investments in R&D and manufacturing towards achieving the 40 percent sustainable material target by 2030, we have been able to develop this tyre with 75 percent sustainable materials, which is now being tested extensively before being commercialised.”