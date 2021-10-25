Apollo launches Vredestein brand tyres in India for premium cars and superbikes

Apollo Tyres launches Vredestein brand of tyres in India for premium cars and superbikes. The Europen brand tyres will be made in India and will be sold through Apollo's existing network of business partners.

Apollo Tyres launches the premium European brand, Vredestein, in India that will cater to high-end premium cars and superbikes in India. The Vredestein tyres will be manufactured in India and sold through Apollo Tyres’ existing dealer network in the country. The Vredestein brand tyres will be offered in sizes ranging from 15 to 20 inches in diameter.

The Vredestein Ultrac Vorti would cater to the premium luxury sedans made by Audi, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Volvo, etc., while the Vredestein Ultrac will cater to premium hatchbacks and sedans such as the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, etc. The Vredestein Centauro NS and ST are designed for premium sportbikes and sport-tourers made by the Japanese, Europeans, and Americans.

Commenting on the launch of the Vredestein brand in India, Neeraj Kanwar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Apollo Tyres Ltd said, “India has been witnessing a high growth in the premium and luxury segment of cars, and also in the superbike segment. This has prompted us to introduce this 100+ years old brand, Vredestein for Indian customers. Vredestein is synonymous with premium styling and ultra high performance, which are the two most important factors considered by owners of luxury cars and superbikes. I am confident that, with Vredestein, a domestic international brand, we will become the dominant player in the luxury segment in India.”

Speaking at the launch, Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd said “The introduction of Vredestein brand will definitely strengthen our offerings in the passenger vehicle and two-wheeler segments in India. The import restrictions on tyres imposed by the Indian Govt recently had made a strong business case for us to bring in the Vredestein brand of tyres into India for high-end cars and motorcycles. Our R&D Teams have customised these tyres to provide the best safety and driving experience for the Indian conditions.”

