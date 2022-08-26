Apollo launches new truck-bus radial tyres

Home-grown tyre maker Apollo Tyres has introduced 5 new truck-bus radial tyres for the Indian market.

The company in a statement said that the new products are a mix of steer, drive and all-wheel fitment tyres, and have been introduced to enhance customers’ operational productivity and offer technology. The tyres have been tested in real world applications across the country, before being introduced.

The Apollo EnduRace RA, a regional all wheel or steer fitment tyre in the size 295/90 R20, will offer the customers benefits on even wear characteristics, initial tread mileage (ITM) and durability in regional applications.

The compound, with a blend of polymers, new gen fillers and special reinforcements will ensure mileage and low heat build-up, the statement added.

Apollo EnduTrax MA, launched in the size 295/90 R20, is a mixed application steer fitment tyre, primarily for tipper trucks. It has cut and chip resistant compound for trouble free performance in rough terrains.

The zig-zag wide centre grooves provide traction and control, while the wide shoulder ensures uniform wear. The carcass has been designed for high torque and load for off road conditions, which increases tyre life and retreadability.

Apollo EnduRace RD nRG, part of Apollo’s nRG range, a fuel efficient drive tyre for regional to long haul applications, will provide 5-8% better fuel savings with durability and tyre life.

This is achieved due to the 4 block design and raw materials offering lower rolling resistance. The belt and bead package along with tension optimised carcass provides durability, while the designed tread pattern, with well distributed footprint helps in usage of full rubber mass efficiently, thereby realising complete tyre life potential. The Endurace RD nRG has been launched in the size 295/90 R20.

Apollo EnduRace LD+ and RA have been launched for drive and steer fitment in regional applications for ICVs in the size 9.00 R20. Targeted towards the rapidly growing e-Commerce, parcel and logistics industry, these tyres deliver advantages of tread mileage, proven robust casing, uniform wear and better fuel efficiency.

The twin centre blocks of this tyre optimally set with shoulder will ensure better load bearing and uniform wear. Belt construction will counter puncture damages inflicted upon the tread surface, offering prolonged tread life and more retreads, the company said.