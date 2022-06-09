Anti-dumping duty on tyres: Centre extends timeline till December

The Centre has extended the tyre anti-dumping duty timeline on the import of bus and truck tyres from China by another three months, till December 2022. As per a gazette notification, the anti-dumping duty was introduced in September 2017, for five years and with the latest extension, it will stay in force till the end of this year.



The recent development follows an investigation into these imports from China on the order of the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA). The body noted that there is a positive and significant dumping margin and it could hurt the domestic industry.



According to the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC), the anti-dumping duty on these tyres from China range between $245.35 – $452.33 (around Rs 19,000 to Rs 35,000) per tonne. The anti-dumping duty covers new or unused radial tyres with or without tubes that are 16 inches that are used in buses and trucks.