American Multinational company Ansys has announced its plans to showcase how its simulation solutions are accelerating a connected, autonomous, shared, and electric future for the mobility industry at the CES 2023. Alongside customers and partners, Ansys will present industry-leading initiatives in electrification and autonomy.

Ansys provides partners and companies with the simulation expertise, global scale, and open ecosystem to efficiently deliver on mobility initiatives. As per the company, engineering teams around the world turn to the American for simulation solutions to transform new ideas into realities. At the ZF Group (ZF), for example, engineers are relying on Ansys to streamline and speed up the development, virtual prototyping, verification, and safety validation of sustainable mobility solutions.

With Ansys, engineers aim to gain valuable insight into how products will work without physical prototypes – conserving resources and lowering emissions.

“Simulation is among the core elements of digital transformation needed to revolutionize our product development,” said Helmut Schmid, manager simulation e-motor, advanced engineering at the ZF Group. “Ansys solutions deliver on the promise of shorter development cycles and less prototyping, ultimately enabling us to pass on lower costs to our customers and keep us on the road to net zero. We value our ongoing collaboration with Ansys, and the joint efforts made in digitalizing our R&D processes to help steer our mobility solutions in new directions.”

Ansys’ booth at CES will provide attendees with examples of ongoing collaborations that are shaping the mobility industry. Highlights from Ansys and partner booths include Autotalks, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Bianchi, Microsoft, Praan and Turntide.