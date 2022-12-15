Anjali Pandey is the new COO for Cummins India

American powertrain solutions supplier Cummins has appointed Anjali Pandey as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the company in India.

In her new role, she will be responsible for partnering with customers in their energy transition journey toward decarbonisation, positioning Cummins India as the global manufacturing hub, and strengthening the group’s reputation as a leading technology solutions provider.

Pandey has been associated with Cummins from 2001 and in her career spanning 21 years, she has successfully led and navigated business and functional leadership roles in Business, Purchasing, Internal Audit, Strategy, and General Management. Prior to the new role she was Business Leader for the Engine and Components Business.

Ashwath Ram, MD, Cummins India, said, “I have a great deal of trust and confidence in Anjali and have collaborated closely with her since 2008. I am excited for her as she takes over as the COO for Cummins Group in India. Anjali is passionate about growth and is a great ambassador of Cummins’ values and leadership behaviours. She is committed to building diverse and inclusive teams and making an impact by creating more prosperity for all our stakeholders.”

Anjali Pandey said, “We have embarked on a decarbonisation journey, and the COO role gives me a unique opportunity to drive business growth by partnering with our customers in their energy transition journey. The road ahead looks exhilarating with new possibilities, and I am personally committed to building a sustainable and prosperous future for our people, customers, business, communities, and the planet.”