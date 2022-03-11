Anant Badjatya Appointed As New CEO Of Sun Mobility

In his last role, Anant served as Group Chief Executive Officer with Stallion Group, a 51-year-old diversified conglomerate in West Africa with interests in automotive assembly and distribution.

Sun Mobility today announced the appointment of Anant Badjatya as the CEO for its India business. Anant is general management professional with over two decades of global experience across diverse industries. Anant is an engineer from NIT Durgapur and an alumnus of INSEAD France.

In his last role, Anant served as Group Chief Executive Officer with Stallion Group, a 51-year-old diversified conglomerate in West Africa with interests in automotive assembly and distribution, steel, packaging, fertilizer blending and rice milling.

Prior to this, Anant was the Group Chief Executive Officer of ANC Holding, a Dubai-based conglomerate with a focus on education, food, contracting, and steel among others. Anant also had a decade long career with ArcelorMittal, where he held various positions including his role as Chief Executive Officer for ArcelorMittal Projects in the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and East Africa.

“With over 21 years of professional experience and a stellar career record in scaling up and growing businesses, we are confident Anant will surely lead SUN Mobility into the next phase of growth and help us in our aim to position the company as an industry leader in the Electric Vehicle energy infrastructure space”, said Chetan Maini, Co-Founder and Vice-Chairman, SUN Mobility speaking about the appointment.

Anant Badjatya, CEO – India, SUN Mobility, said, “The exponential growth in the EV sector, not just alters the way people and goods move today but also gives India the opportunity to emerge as a leader in clean, connected, and shared mobility solutions, charging infrastructure, and to be a pioneer in renewable energy integration.”

“I am thrilled to be a part of a visionary company like SUN Mobility that has a firm commitment to bringing this change in the country. I am confident that we will be able to deploy robust strategies to scale up and emerge as the top player in the segment”, said Anant Badjatya, CEO – India, SUN Mobility