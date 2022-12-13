AMU Leasing partners IN-D to automate EV financing

Delhi-based EV exclusive NBFC, AMU Leasing, has partnered with IN-D, an AI platform to automate the lending process for the EV end consumers.

The company said that a faster processing mechanism will enable the customers to invest in EVs with easy access to financial help.

Tier-2 and tier-3 cities in India have recently emerged as the potential market for EV financing.

Nehal Gupta, Director, AMU Leasing said, “AI introduction will help us get leverage in the market to create mass adoption of EVs. While keeping the organization lean, we plan to execute 1 million disbursements by 2027 and ease the digital lending process for our customers,”



“With the Incorporation of the latest technology, we can assure that the best automobile financing services are being provided to potential EV buyers which will eventually lead to the overall increment of EV sales in the country”, she added.

A spokesperson from IN-D said, “We are delighted to share that AMU Leasing has partnered with IN-D to build a next-generation digital lending platform by automating all document-based operations. We anticipate that this partnership will bring positive changes in the EV financing industry.”

Earlier this year, AMU Leasing onboarded Provenir, an AI-backed global data and intelligence platform that makes accessing data faster and easier.