Ampere opens new EV dealership in Motihari, Bihar

Ampere, the electric two-wheeler scooter brand under Greaves Electric Mobility, has announced the launch of its new EV dealership under Arzoo Automobile in Motihari, Bihar. This dealership will strengthen the brand’s presence in Motihari.

According to the company, the store will offer all Ampere products along with the additional EV resources. Through this expansion, Ampere re-affirms its vision to make EV adoption fast and accessible, enabling last-mile connectivity. The new dealership was inaugurated by Qari Sohaib, MLC & State President of Yuva Rashtriya Janata Dal,

Customers can now buy a wide range of Ampere electric scooters of their choice including the latest Magnus EX at the new EV stores, along with a variety of other EV accessories. At present, it has more than 400 authorised sales and service outlets across the country.

Ampere Electric Vehicles has over 14 years of experience in EV technology, designing and manufacturing electric vehicles. It became a Greaves Cotton group company in 2018 and is leading Greaves’ last-mile e-mobility foray. Greaves Electric Mobility (GEM) is the electric mobility business of Greaves Cotton. GEM has been in the business of EV technology, designing and manufacturing electric vehicles for the past 13 years.

Mr. Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of our new dealership store in Motihari. Bihar is a significant market for Greaves and the Company is committed to encourage the adoption of clean mobility solutions. The new dealership will cater to the growing demand for EVs in the city and provide the best ownership experience to the EV enthusiasts.”

With its new EV mega facility in Tamil Nadu’s Ranipet by Greaves Electric Mobility, Ampere is well positioned to lead the EV revolution in India especially in the electric two-wheeler scooter segment.